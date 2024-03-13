×
Tags: lily allen | children | career

Lily Allen Jokes Having Children 'Totally Ruined' Career

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 11:25 AM EDT

British pop singer Lily Allen has admitted that although her children "complete" her, they "totally ruined" her musical career.

The 38-year-old artist, who shares daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper, made the remarks during an appearance on the Radio Times podcast when asked if she had to rethink her career strategy after having children.

"I never really have a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career," she said, according to CNN.

"I mean I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it," Allen added jokingly.

"It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't," the singer continued. "Some people choose their career over their children and that's their prerogative."

Commenting on her decision to step back from the limelight to raise her daughters, Allen admitted her decision was motivated by her parents being "quite absent" when she was a child.

Allen's parents, actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, were both involved in the entertainment industry. The singer is also the sister of "Game of Thrones" actor Alfie Allen.

"I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I'm not willing to repeat [on my children]," Allen, who lives in New York City with her daughters and her husband, David Harbour, explained.

"I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I'm glad that I have done that because I think they're pretty well-rounded people," she added.

Allen has enjoyed most of her career success in the U.K., with three number one hits and 15 songs making it to the Top 40. Her first album, "Alright Still," featuring tracks like "Smile" and "LDN," brought her fame and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album in 2008.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
