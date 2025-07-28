WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lilo | stich | sydney agudong | maia kealoha | tia carrere

'Lilo & Stitch' Stars Reflect on Film's Success, Eager for Sequel

Monday, 28 July 2025 08:46 AM EDT

A few things have changed for the stars of "Lilo & Stitch" since the movie became the breakout hit of 2025.

For 8-year-old star Maia Kealoha, it's meant no more Doritos – she's learned she has to keep her teeth clean, especially when doing interviews.

Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Tia Carrere have been doing lots of those, taking a victory lap with "Lilo & Stitch" at Comic-Con 2025 and promoting the film's release for digital purchase.

Another change? Kealoha says with a big grin that she's been recognized at stores "like five thousand times."

Agudong says the movie "an ode to Hawaii" and it's been really cool to "see how much the world has taken to it and how much impact 'Lilo & Stitch' really has had as just this lifelong and timeless story."

She says she's been fortunate to celebrate the film's success with family and friends and despite premieres and whirlwind interviews, she still gets to "go to the beach and have fun all over again and I'm just the same."

Kealoha and Agudong are the breakout stars of the film, which is the biggest blockbuster of 2025, earning more than $1 billion.

"Our little blue friend Stitch is now a billionaire and we couldn't be more excited about it," Carrere says excitedly.

As for a sequel, Agudong says the trio are feeling "hanna hou," a Hawaiian term for repeating or doing something again.

"Though, of course, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of any such project in this universe or the next. Sorry!" Carrere cheerfully noted.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A few things have changed for the stars of "Lilo & Stitch" since the movie became the breakout hit of 2025. For 8-year-old star Maia Kealoha, it's meant no more Doritos - she's learned she has to keep her teeth clean, especially when doing interviews.
lilo, stich, sydney agudong, maia kealoha, tia carrere
260
2025-46-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 08:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved