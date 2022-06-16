×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lil wayne | rapper | festival

US Rapper Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK for Festival Performance

lil wayne performs onstage
Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 19. (Arturo Holmes/Getty)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:06 AM

U.S. rapper Lil Wayne will no longer perform at a British music festival this weekend after he was declined entry into the United Kingdom, organizers have said.

The five-time Grammy Award winner, who was sentenced to one year in jail in 2010 relating to a gun possession charge, was scheduled to take to the stage at the Strawberries & Creem festival on Saturday.

U.S. rapper Ludacris will now perform instead.

"Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June," festival organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling. We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved."

Lil Wayne's performance would have been his first in the UK in 14 years, according to the festival.

"Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused," a Home Office spokesperson said.

Representatives for Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter Jr., could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2010, the rapper served eight months of a one year sentence at New York's Rikers Island prison stemming from a 2007 gun possession charge.

Last year, he was pardoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump on his last day in office, after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when his chartered jet landed in Miami in December 2019.

He had faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
U.S. rapper Lil Wayne will no longer perform at a British music festival this weekend after he was declined entry into the United Kingdom, organizers have said. The five-time Grammy Award winner, who was sentenced to one year in jail in 2010 relating to a gun possession...
lil wayne, rapper, festival
292
2022-06-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved