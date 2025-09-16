Lil Nas X in Treatment After Arrest, Felony Charges

Rapper Lil Nas X is undergoing treatment while facing felony charges stemming from his arrest in Los Angeles last month, his attorney said Monday.

The artist, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was detained in August after police found him wandering Ventura Boulevard in Studio City nearly naked and appearing incoherent. Authorities initially took him to a hospital for a possible overdose before booking him into jail. He has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts, including battery and resisting a law enforcement officer, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

At a hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judge Shellie Samuels modified the terms of Hill's release to allow out-of-state travel if he remains in inpatient care.

"Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment," Samuels said, according to Rolling Stone.

Following the hearing, attorney Drew Findling confirmed Hill is receiving care but declined to disclose specifics.

"Obviously, you heard the treatment word," Findling told reporters outside the courthouse. "We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being. He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We're just addressing those issues. It's really as simple as that."

Findling added that Hill's family is ensuring he remains focused on recovery.

"He's had a great life; he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's gonna get over," the attorney said.

Hill was released from custody in August after posting $75,000 bond. Shortly afterward, he reassured fans through his Instagram Stories.

"Your girl is gonna be OK," he wrote, later adding, "That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright."

The 25-year-old Grammy winner is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 18.