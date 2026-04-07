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Tags: lil nas x | assault case | mental health | program

Judge Offers Lil Nas X Path to Dismiss Charges

By    |   Tuesday, 07 April 2026 12:27 PM EDT

Lil Nas X's felony assault case will be dismissed if he successfully completes a court-ordered mental health program, a Los Angeles judge ruled.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, appeared in court Monday, where Judge Alan Schneider said the case could be cleared if Hill follows a treatment plan and stays out of legal trouble for the next two years, Variety reported. 

A final decision on dismissal is expected in April 2028.

The charges date to an incident last August, when Hill was arrested after being seen walking along Ventura Boulevard wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. 

He was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty and was facing up to five years in prison if convicted.

In allowing the diversion program, the court pointed to Hill's mental health.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge said the behavior that led to the arrest was "aberrant from his normal conduct" and tied to his bipolar diagnosis.

The judge added that Hill "appears to be doing very well" and said that "when treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off."

Hill's legal team told the court he has already taken steps toward treatment.

Defense attorney Christy O'Connor said he voluntarily checked into a facility in Arizona, where he spent nearly two months receiving inpatient care. 

In September, County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels adjusted the terms of his release so he could travel out of state while continuing that treatment.

After a hearing, attorney Drew Findling confirmed that Hill was receiving care, but declined to elaborate.

"Obviously, you heard the treatment word," Findling told reporters. "We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being. He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We're just addressing those issues. It's really as simple as that." 

He added that Hill's family is helping keep him focused, saying, "He's had a great life; he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's gonna get over."

Hill was released from custody soon after his arrest on a $75,000 bond. At the time, he reassured fans on Instagram Stories, writing, "Your girl is gonna be OK," and later adding, "That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright."

Speaking briefly after the hearing, Hill told Rolling Stone, "I'm thankful. Just very thankful," adding that "it could have been much worse."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Lil Nas X's felony assault case will be dismissed if he successfully completes a court-ordered mental health program, a Los Angeles judge ruled.
lil nas x, assault case, mental health, program
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2026-27-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 12:27 PM
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