Lil Nas X Speaks Out After Arrest: That Was Terrifying

Lil Nas X is assuring fans that he will "be all right" after a shocking arrest last week that left the Grammy-winning star facing four felony charges.

"Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S---'s gonna be all right," the 26-year-old said Tuesday on Instagram. "That was f---ing terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right."

The rapper and singer, born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested Aug. 21 in Los Angeles after police responded to reports of a naked man walking along Ventura Boulevard. According to a criminal complaint obtained by People, Hill allegedly used "force and violence [to] inflict an injury" on three police officers and attempted "by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent" a fourth officer from performing official duties.

Hill was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty in court on Aug. 25, waived his arraignment, and had bail set at $75,000. A judge also ordered him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week.

His attorney, Christy O'Connor, told the court that the allegations are out of character.

"Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person's life," she said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to him."

Following the arrest, reports circulated that Hill had been hospitalized for a drug overdose. His father, Robert Stafford, dismissed that claim, telling reporters his son "absolutely" did "not" take illegal drugs. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that Hill was taken to a hospital for treatment following his arrest, though no further details were released.

Outside the courthouse, Stafford described his son as "very remorseful for what happened" and urged the public to show compassion.

"He's going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers," Stafford said. "Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone."

Hill, who rose to fame with the 2019 smash hit "Old Town Road," faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.