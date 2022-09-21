Rapper Lil Nas X Offers Pizza to 'Homophobic' Protesters

Lil Nas X is making headlines again, this time for having pizza delivered to "homophobic" protesters gathered outside his show in Boston on Sunday night.

"So peopel [sic] were protesting my concert last night," the controversial rapper wrote over a TikTok video, adding, "So we brought them pizza."

In the video, a member of Lil Nas X's crew is seen offering boxes of pizza to a group of "street ministry" protesters, who declined. Lil Nas X could not resist stirring at least some controversy when halfway through the video he zoomed in on one protester.

"But sadly one of the homophobes was really hot," he wrote as the song "Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens started to play.

Lil Nas X posted the same video clip to Twitter, writing that he "accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protesters."

Last year Lil Nas X faced backlash after the release of the music video for his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" in which he dances provocatively with a figure resembling Satan before breaking his neck and claiming his horns. Shortly after, Lil Nas X added more fuel to the fire with the release of his limited-edition "Satan Shoes" which contained a drop of human blood.

Among his critics was Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

"Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only OK, it's 'exclusive.' But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul," Noem wrote on Twitter. "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win."

Lil Nas X was quick to hit back.

"ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!" he tweeted in response.

Evangelical pastor Mark Burns also slammed the "Old Town Road" hitmaker.

"These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this," Burns wrote in a post on Twitter.

Amid the fury, Lil Nas X posted a link to his YouTube channel titled, "Lil Nas X apologizes for Satan Shoe" — but instead of offering an apology, the video cuts to his "Montero" music video.