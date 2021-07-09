×
French Police Arrest Rapper Lil Baby for Carrying Cannabis

lil baby performs onstage
In this image released on March 14th, Lil Baby performs at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
 

Friday, 09 July 2021 06:45 AM

French police arrested U.S. rapper Dominique Jones, who goes by the name Lil Baby, for allegedly carrying cannabis, a judicial source said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by AFP.

Lil Baby was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has been kept in custody since, the source said. He was with NBA basketball player James Harden at the time of his arrest.

Harden was not taken into custody and is not suspected of any crime.

Lil Baby came to Paris for its fashion week and attended Balenciaga's couture show on Wednesday.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


