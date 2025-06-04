'Life of Chuck' Movie Chases Meaning of Life, Loss and Love

Before finishing the science-fiction drama film "The Life of Chuck," English actor Tom Hiddleston and American director Mike Flanagan had a conversation about life, death and existence.

“I think (the conversation) went far deeper than just about any conversation I can recall having with an actor,” Flanagan told Reuters during an interview in Los Angeles.

For both Hiddleston and Flanagan, the core of the movie, based on author Stephen King’s 2020 novella of the same name, is understanding the essence of being alive.

“I loved the wisdom in the story,” Hiddleston said.

“This idea of holding onto the people you love and the people who matter, because you never know when it'll all end, and to have the courage to live as fully as you can with what you have,” he added.

The film produced by Intrepid Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, and WME Independent arrives in theaters on Friday.

The story follows Charles "Chuck" Krantz, whose life story is told chronologically backwards, depicting the influence he has on the world and also how the world influences him.

The movie explores existentialism, death and loss, and the apocalypse, fitting the thematic elements that both King and Flanagan are known for.

The cast includes Hiddleston as Chuck Krantz, Mark Hamill as Chuck’s grandpa Albie Krantz, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan as ex-spouses Marty Anderson and Felicia Gordon.

Beyond the supernatural themes, Hamill believes the messages of “The Life of Chuck” delve into current real-world divisions.

“I really think it's the perfect timing for this movie, because we are so divided as a nation, and we are dealing with just one outrage after another,” he said.

“It's almost frightening to open up your computer every day and see what's happened now. And so, I think this movie couldn't arrive at a better time. It's almost therapeutic,” he added.

Similarly for Hiddleston, it was imperative that the movie offer something joyful despite the moments of loss throughout the story. This included a big dance scene from Hiddleston.

The "Hush" director said that the dance scene was the first thing they filmed for the movie and made him realize that the “explosion of joy” was the “heart of the story,” that would hold everything together.