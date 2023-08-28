Liam Payne Fights Kidney Infection, Cancels Tour

Singer Liam Payne, a former One Direction member, was hospitalized with a kidney infection and postponed his upcoming tour in South America.

"Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover," Payne wrote in a caption with an Instagram video.

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase."

In his video, Payne said that when he's well, "hopefully we'll put on an even bigger, better show."

Payne, 29, celebrated six months of sobriety last month after spending 100 days in a rehabilitation facility.

"I just kind of feel like I've got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I've got more of a handle on it," Payne said in a YouTube video at the time.

"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore. And I'm sure you guys didn't, either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work."

After rising to stardom, One Direction took a hiatus in 2015. Since then, each member has embarked on individual paths, with Payne notably launching his debut solo album "LP1" in 2019.

In his video last month, Payne admitted he was a little daunted by the idea of embarking upon a solo tour with his newfound sobriety.

"Am I scared? Yes, a little bit, because it's kind of the only bit of performing that I haven't road-tested in this new frame of mind, and not having anything to lean on is quite daunting," he said. "But I'm sure I'll be fine."