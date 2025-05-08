Liam Payne Left $32.3 Million Estate and No Will

One Direction star Liam Payne has left behind an estate worth roughly $32.2 million after dying without a will.

The singer's former partner, Cheryl (formerly known as Cheryl Cole and Cheryl Tweedy), who is mother of his son Bear Payne, has been appointed as the legal administrator of his estate, giving her responsibility over his finances, property, and possessions, according to E! News.

Court records also name music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray as a co-administrator of Liam Payne's estate.

However, according to court documents reviewed by the BBC, Cheryl and Bray have only been granted limited authority over Liam Payne's estate and are not permitted to distribute any funds until a full grant is issued.

Liam Payne fell to his death from a third-story balcony in Argentina in October 2024. He was 31. His death was attributed to multiple traumatic injuries and significant internal and external bleeding. A toxicology report revealed the presence of drugs in his system, prompting authorities to open an investigation.

The singer was dating influencer Kate Cassidy at the time. She flew out of South America days before his death.

"Liam was in such a good headspace when I left Argentina," the 26-year-old told The Sun in February. "We were in such a great place, just full of love; he was so happy and positive. And I just can't even believe the way things truly ended."

In October, Cheryl, 41, who dated Liam Payne from 2016 to 2018, shared a statement on Instagram, urging the public to "give Liam the little dignity he has left."

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time," said Cheryl before calling out "abhorrent reports and media exploitation" by tabloids, adding, "Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."