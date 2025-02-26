Liam Payne's Alcohol Percentage at Death Revealed

Liam Payne's alcohol percentage at his time of death was revealed in a new report.

The One Direction singer had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death," equivalent to .27%, according to People, citing a news release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.

Further, Payne, who died in October after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina, also had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline" in his system.

Additionally, the press release confirmed that Braian Paiz will be prosecuted for supplying drugs in exchange for money, contradicting his previous statements in which he denied the allegations and claimed he provided the drugs for free.

According to the judges, "the evidence gathered reveals the onerous nature of the deliveries and enables the confirmation of the prosecution ordered by the previous instance."

Security camera footage confirmed that, upon arriving at the hotel in the early hours of Oct. 14, "Payne went down to reception to ask for money," according to the release. At the same time, a police report filed at Paiz's residence revealed that "all the inhabitants/families of the place have as their main livelihood the sale of narcotic material."

The press release further noted that an examination of the messages exchanged between Payne and Paiz showed that the defendant, who had previously claimed the drugs would be "a gift," sent Payne a text that read: "The guy with the cigar just answered me, come later if you want."

Payne responded, "I have 100 U.S. dollars."

In November, the prosecutor's office disclosed the results of his toxicology report. The findings revealed that in the 72 hours leading up to his death, Payne had "alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants" in his system, as stated in the press release.

"This conclusion was reached after the complete toxicology tests on urine, blood and vitreous humor," according to the press release.

A preliminary autopsy concluded that his death was caused by multiple injuries and both "internal and external" hemorrhages. According to the BBC, an inquest held in January in the UK officially confirmed his cause of death as "polytrauma," based on findings from a hearing in December at Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court.