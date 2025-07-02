Liam Gallagher Apologizes for Anti-Asian Slur

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher apologized to Asian fans after using a racial slur online.

This comes just a few months before a trip to East Asia for the upcoming Oasis reunion tour.

Gallagher took to social media Tuesday to post the slur used to mock East Asians, which generated its fair share of backlash.

One fan pointed out that the word was "racist," to which Liam Gallagher responded, "Behave," according to the Independent

Another fan pointed out that the musician might "get cancelled today" for the slur, to which he replied, "Whatever."

Another fan chided Liam Gallagher for using the slur, which he dismissed by asking, "Why."

According to the Independent, Gallagher later deleted the post and apologized.

"Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate," he wrote. "Peace and love."

The slur Gallagher used is commonly known as an offensive mockery of Asian accents, often targeting people of Chinese descent or anyone perceived to be Chinese. It became especially widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when anti-Asian hate crimes rose sharply around the world.

Gallagher is set to reunite with his older brother Noel Gallagher on the Oasis reunion tour, which kicks off Friday. The band split in 2009 after years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

The band announced in August that it was reuniting for a global tour.

Later this year, Oasis will take the stage in South Korea and Japan. It is slated to play at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province on Oct. 21, followed by performances at the Tokyo Dome on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.