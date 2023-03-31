Original LFO Member Brian 'Brizz' Gillis Dead at 47

Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, an original member of the '90s boyband LFO has died at age 47.

Gillis completed the three-member lineup between 1996 to 1998. Former bandmate Brad Fischetti confirmed his death on Thursday in an Instagram post.

"Every story is made up of chapters," wrote Fischetti alongside a picture of Gillis. "Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away."

Fischetti noted that he did not have any further details about Gillis' death, adding that he was "really struggling to process this tragic loss."

"I've said it before, and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy," he said. "If you know what I've been doing, you know I'm trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying to find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy."

In 2010, LFO founding member Rich Cronin died at age 36 from leukemia. Then, several years later fellow bandmate Devin Lima died at age 41 after having surgery to remove a football-size tumor caused by stage-four adrenal cancer.

"I don’t know if people appreciated their talent but I want people to realize they were special,” he told Esquire of Cronin and Lima last year.

"I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin," Fischetti said in his post on Thursday. "And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that."

Fischetti also opened up about his relationship with Gillis, which he said contained "moments of great tribulation but also great joy."

"I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it's those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever," wrote Fischetti. "I've prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him."

During Gillis' time with the band, LFO released two notable singles, "(Sex U Up) The Way You Like It" and the New Kids on the Block cover "Step by Step" in 1997. A year after the left, the band found mainstream success with the single "Summer Girls." The band split in 2002.