WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Leukemia | harvey weinstein | cancer | sexual | assault | rape | felon

Harvey Weinstein Has Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 06:29 AM EDT

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), NBC News reported Monday, citing sources.

Weinstein is currently undergoing treatment for CML, a type of bone marrow cancer, while in prison at Rikers Island in New York to face trial on rape charges, according to the NBC report.

Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein's legal healthcare representative, declined comment when asked by Reuters on the status of his health, citing respect for Weinstein's privacy.

Weinstein, 72, has been beset with health problems, his lawyers had earlier said. He was rushed to the hospital from Rikers Island jail in September to undergo heart surgery.

Weinstein, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

He is in prison awaiting a retrial.

Weinstein still faces two other criminal counts from an earlier indictment where he also pleaded not guilty, including another first-degree criminal sexual act charge and a third-degree rape charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of sexual assault.

Weinstein suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs, his representatives have previously said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), NBC News reported Monday, citing sources.
Leukemia, harvey weinstein, cancer, sexual, assault, rape, felon
235
2024-29-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 06:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved