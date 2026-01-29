Left-Wing Celebs Escalate Attacks on Trump, ICE

Hollywood's left-wing celebrity class erupted this week with incendiary rhetoric aimed at President Donald Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the United States itself, branding the federal government "fascist," "cruel," and "authoritarian."

"There's something horrible going on in our country right now — we had one of the greatest countries in the world — but right now, this is a fascist government," actress Molly Ringwald declared in a viral rant.

"It's not becoming a fascist government, it is a fascist government," Ringwald added. "ICE is brutalizing people."

Martha Stewart also weighed in, writing on Instagram: "I am disheartened and sad each and every day ... that we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from are unwelcome."

Bruce Springsteen escalated the rhetoric further, chanting "ICE Out Now!" and accusing the Trump administration of unleashing "King Trump's private army from the DHS."

"I wrote this song ... in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen said of his new protest track.

The song's lyrics accuse federal agents of occupation and violence: "King Trump's private army from the DHS / Guns belted to their coats."

"Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law / Or so their story goes," Springsteen sings.

"Against smoke and rubber bullets / By the dawn's early light," the lyrics continue. "And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

Springsteen added: "If you believe you don't deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president."

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis joined calls for mass protests, writing in all caps: "THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!"

Curtis posted the message alongside drawings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, amplifying outrage against ICE operations.

Pop star Katy Perry urged her followers to mobilize politically, writing: "Turn anger into action."

"We are horrified by the images coming out of Minneapolis," Perry said. "It's hard to watch and hard to believe this is America."

Singer Ariana Grande shared a guide instructing fans on how to pressure Congress, posting scripts for contacting lawmakers and demanding action against ICE.

Actress Kerry Washington echoed the call, telling followers: "We pay their salaries with our tax dollars, so let's f***ing go."

"You are not powerless over what's happening in Minnesota," Washington insisted. "There is something that I can do about it. There's something that you can do about it. Right now."

Actor John Stamos added his voice, saying: "What I'm seeing from ICE feels cruel. I don't need it explained away or reframed. I trust my own eyes!"

"When people are treated like threats instead of human beings, when fear is the tactic, something is broken," Stamos said. "This is all of our lane!"

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke also claimed repression while speaking freely to the press: "I never felt scared about what I was going to say until the last couple years."

"There's a kind of fear in the air that I've never felt before — and it's not America," Hawke said.

"This is not America," he added. "This is not the shining city on the hill."