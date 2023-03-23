×
Lea Michele's Son, 2, Hospitalized With 'Scary' Issue

Lea Michele looks on
Lea Michele (Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 March 2023 11:46 AM EDT

Lea Michele missed two Broadway performances of her hit show "Funny Girl" because of a health scare involving Ever Leo Reich, her 2-year-old son.

The "Glee" alum announced the news Wednesday on her Instagram Stories. 

"I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today," Michele wrote. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for." 

Michele, 36, who shares her son with husband Zandy Reich, apologized to fans for missing her performances. 

"Please send us some love and strength," she wrote.

In a statement, "Funny Girl" said Michele would miss the matinee and evening performances Wednesday, according to E! News. Fanny Brice was slated to replace Michele.

Michele stepped into the leading role in the comedy musical in September after Beanie Feldstein exited the Broadway show in July. Michele was initially expected to stay on until the end of spring, but her run was extended until September, when the show closes. 

"I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York," Lea said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" this month, according to E! News. "But I'm having such an amazing time, and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."

Last month, in an Interview magazine story, Michele opened up about what her role in "Funny Girl" meant to her on and off stage.

"I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to apply the things that I’ve learned over the past 10-plus years in a positive way," she said.

"What I told myself stepping into Funny Girl was, 'If I can’t take my role as a leader offstage as important as my role as a leader onstage, then I shouldn’t do this show.' Because that was always a struggle for me. So to have this opportunity now at 36 years old as a wife and a mother — to step into this job that comes with so much pressure and a huge amount of responsibility — was a very, very big achievement for me."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Thursday, 23 March 2023 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

