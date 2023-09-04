Lea Michele Ends 'Funny Girl' Run on Broadway

Lea Michele gave her final bow on Sunday when she ended her run as the star of Broadway's "Funny Girl."

The actor stepped into the role when she took over from Beanie Feldstein, who had originally portrayed Fanny Brice in the lead role, last year.

Almost 600 performances later, the show closed, with Michele receiving seven standing ovations, The New York Times reported.

She also delivered a bonus song, "My Man," which was sung by Barbara Streisand in the film adaptation of the musical.

"That was my dream come true," Michele told the crowd after her final performance, according to the Times. "I was truly given the greatest gift that surpassed this dream and that was the unconditional true love and support from this cast, who has worked so, so, so hard. I was embraced with open arms the minute I came in."

Michele also reflected on "the role of a lifetime" in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram.

"From watching 'Funny Girl' for the first time while I was in 'Spring Awakening,' to singing the songs on 'Glee' as Rachel Berry, to performing in front of Barbra Streisand at MusicCares, to holding my newborn son in my arms when I learned that this spectacular show would be returning to Broadway, to now, my final performance and the final curtain close of what was a truly exceptional chapter of my life."

The "Glee" star admitted there were challenges when she took on the role, noting that the experience "has been filled with some of the most incredible accomplishments and challenging moments that I have such deep appreciation and gratitude for."

She went on to thank the audience members for attending her performances as well as her family, husband, and son for their unwavering support.

"As I take my final bow tonight, I'm carrying all of these overwhelming emotions with me as I end an unbelievable chapter of my life," she said. "Broadway has changed my life in the most unforgettable ways."

Captioning the post, which also featured a photo of her onstage, Michele wrote: "Thank you for all the love and support. This was truly the most extraordinary year and chapter of my life. I cannot wait for what's next."