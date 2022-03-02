'Law & Order' Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

Ned Eisenberg, best known for his role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," has died at 65.

People confirmed that the actor died Sunday at his home in New York following a battle with two types of cancer. In a statement shared with the outlet, Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, said he "bravely fought" his diagnoses.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," she said. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Eisenberg's friend and former manager, Craig Dorfman, described the actor as "one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked," adding, "He will be missed."

Born in the Bronx, Eisenberg began his career in theater with a role in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" as well as a part in a Broadway production of "The Green Bird." He went on to appear in several other productions and also landed a starring role in a revival of "Rocket to the Moon," the 1938 play by Clifford Odet.

The name, he said in a 2015 interview with Broadway World, did not just embody the love affair that takes place in the production, but also encouraged audiences to "reach for the stars," "to dream, to explore, to come alive."

Outside of theater, Eisenberg carved a name for himself as Roger Kressler in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," making appearances between 1999 and 2019. He also played other characters on separate shows within the franchise and starred in "The Fanelli Boys" as Anthony Fanelli while also appearing in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Mare of Easttown," "Little Voice," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest," "30 Rock" and "White Collar."

Eisenberg also had roles in several films including "Million Dollar Baby," "Flags of Our Fathers," "Limitless" and "Last Man Standing."