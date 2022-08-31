Laverne Cox Responds to Being Mistaken for Beyonce at US Open

Laverne Cox's reaction to being mistaken for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open has social media users tearing up from laughter.

The confusion began when a Twitter user shared footage of Cox at the event wearing a black face mask and silver earrings and cheering for Serena Williams.

"Beyonce at the #USOpen," the Twitter user captioned the video. It soon went viral and prompted a response from Cox.

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," the actor, 50, wrote via Instagram Monday.

"These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!" she continued, adding, "Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce."

Cox also replied to individual tweets about the mix-up.

In one tweet, she confirmed her presence at the U.S. Open to a social media user asking whether it was her or Beyoncé at the event.

"Girl. It was me. Lol," Cox wrote.

The Daytime Emmy winner also agreed with another Twitter user who noted that the mix-up was "a career highlight for literally anyone."

"Absolutely!" Cox replied, adding, "GO @serenawilliams" in support of the tennis pro who announced her retirement earlier this month.

In an essay published by Vogue, Williams said she did not like the word "retirement" and preferred to think of her decision as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

"But I've been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," she wrote, adding that it was "the hardest thing that I could ever imagine."

"I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next," she said.

"I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst," Williams wrote in concluding her essay. "But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I'm going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I'm going to miss you."