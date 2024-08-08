Lauryn Hill Blames Media 'Sensationalism' for Canceled US Tour

Lauryn Hill has blasted the media, blaming "sensationalism and clickbait headlines" for the low ticket sales of her U.S. tour with the Fugees, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

Earlier this week it emerged that the 18-date tour, set to kick off Friday in Tampa, Florida, and included the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17 before finishing off with dates in New York and New Jersey on Sept. 20-21, had quietly been canceled.

Ticketholders received messages from Live Nation on Tuesday stating simply, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon," according to Variety.

Hill has since released a statement explaining why dates for the U.S. leg of the tour had been cut.

"Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlets' penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour," she said, according to The Guardian. "The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal."

Hill explained that the October dates in Manchester, England, London, Paris, and Amsterdam would still go as planned.

"For our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we'll be back in full force," she added.

Hill went on to describe performing live as "a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am."

The Fugees, featuring Hill alongside rappers Wyclef Jean and Pras, released their debut album in 1994 and shot to international fame with their 1996 release, "The Score," which included popular songs like "Ready or Not" and their rendition of "Killing Me Softly." After disbanding in the late '90s, Hill released her solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" in 1998.

Hill never released a follow-up album but did continue to perform. The Fugees meanwhile, reunited for a tour in 2005 but broke up again soon after. In 2021, the group announced a 25th-anniversary tour of "The Score," but it was eventually postponed and canceled, with the band citing the challenges of touring during the COVID-19 pandemic.