Laura Osnes Says She Withdrew From Show, Was Not Fired, Over Vaccine Requirement

Broadway star Laura Osnes has explained her exit from an upcoming theater production, explaining that although she had an anti-vax stance, it was not the reason why she would no longer appear in the show, as was initially reported by the media.

"I took the weekend to gather my thoughts and formulate a response to the Page Six article that was released last Thursday," she wrote in a statement on Instagram Monday. "The headline accused me of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments. It is important to me to clarify what actually happened."

Last week Page Six, citing sources, wrote that the actress was fired from the production "Crazy For You," which will be staged at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on Aug. 29, because she was unvaccinated and skeptical to get the jab. The report further stated that performers had the option to either get the vaccine or provide recent negative COVID test results. These claims, Osnes said, were untrue.

"A month ago, I was informed that the protocols [at the theater] had changed and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate," she wrote. "I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw as I have not yet gotten the vaccine."

Osnes further noted that she had not been given the option to provide her negative COVID-19 tests in order to remain in the production.

"I would have tested in a heartbeat – something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely,” she wrote.

Regarding her decision to forgo the vaccine, Osnes explained that it was something she and her husband had decided to do with the input of their physician.

"Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position," she wrote. "With the information that is currently available, however, I have a conviction that I (and many others, both in and out of my industry) feel compelled to stand by."

Osnes added, "Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized. My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time."

The theater’s artistic director, Josh Gladstone, has confirmed that Osnes will no longer appear in "Crazy For You. " She has been replaced with Sierra Boggess.

"We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances," Gladstone told Page Six. "So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

Related Stories: