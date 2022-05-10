'Late Show' Shut Down After Stephen Colbert Shows New COVID Symptoms

Taping for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" was put on hold after its host began experiencing "symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the show confirmed Monday in a tweet.

The CBS show announced it would not be taping new episodes "until further notice," as Colbert — out of "abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience" — will be isolating "for a few additional days."

The news comes shortly after "The Late Show" was forced to cancel a show in April after Colbert tested positive for COVID-19. Colbert said in his April 21 tweet announcing his initial diagnosis that he was "basically" feeling fine due to being fully vaccinated and boosted.

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," he joked about an appearance Bateman was scheduled to make on the show at the time.

Commenting on his recurring symptoms this week, Colbert described the ordeal as the "Worst. Sequel. Ever."

Monday's show was meant to include appearances from guests Sarah Silverman, Shaquille O'Neal, as well as a musical performance by Sharon Van Etten, according to Deadline. Elsewhere, this week, guests due to appear included former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Tracy Letts, Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper, Beach House, Ken Jeong, and Regina Spektor, the outlet noted.

Fellow late-night talk show host also Jimmy Kimmel revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and named comedian Mike Birbiglia as his fill-in host.

"Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to)," he tweeted early last week. "All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."