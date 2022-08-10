Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen After 14 Years

Lance Armstrong married his longtime love Anna Hansen.

The pair, who have been engaged since 2017, exchanged vows at Château La Coste in France, according to People. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including the couple's children. Armstrong announced the news Tuesday on social media.

"Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong," the seven-time Tour de France winner captioned photos from the wedding on Instagram. "So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears."

The couple share Max, 13, and Olivia, 11. Armstrong also has a son Luke, 22, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 20, with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard.

Armstrong also wrote a heartfelt message to Hansen in his Instagram post.

"Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you," he wrote.

"I am so proud of the couple we have become — It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Armstrong thanked his close friend, actor Chad Mountain, for officiating the ceremony along with the photographer Liz Kreutz.

"Hope you are all having an excellent summer — I sure as hell am," Armstrong concluded his post.

Armstrong has been linked to several high-profile women including Kate Hudson and Sheryl Crow, to whom he was engaged to for five months. They called it quits in February 2006. Armstrong opened up about their relationship during an interview with Howard Stern on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this year.

"She's a great lady. Obviously it didn't work out, but I think and I hope she's happy. I'm happy," Armstrong said, according to People. "It's tough to pull it off. I mean, how many couples have been able to pull it off?"