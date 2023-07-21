Lana Del Rey Spotted Working at Alabama Waffle House

Lana Del Rey is moonlighting as a waitress.

On Thursday, a fan account shared an Instagram video of the 38-year-old "West Coast" singer serving customers at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama.

"Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant," the caption to the post read.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "Oh, look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don't film him without his permission," as she hands something to a customer across the counter. Del Rey, who is wearing a waitress uniform with her own custom yellow Waffle House name badge, then retrieves her phone from her top and walks to the back of the restaurant, while someone else in the background asks, "What is bubba?"

The same fan account posted several photos on Instagram showing the singer-songwriter as a waitress. One showed her reaching for a coffee pot, while another captured her interacting with customers seated in the restaurant.

Del Rey also posed with fans in photos. One shared a selfie of Del Rey at the Waffle House on Facebook. She also shared a photo showing a signed copy of the singer's poetry book, "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass."

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!," the fan wrote on Facebook. "I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane."

The reason Del Rey took on the "job" remains unclear. Recently, she was seen with a fan at a nearby nail salon in Birmingham. Furthermore, sightings of Del Rey in Florence, AL., approximately two hours away from Birmingham, have been reported.

AL.com contacted local recording venues FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound to inquire if the singer had been working on new music, and was informed that she had not.

Related Stories:

Lana Del Rey Attacks, Gets Attacked

Lana Del Rey Nixes Israel Concert after Palestinian Pressure