Lainey Wilson Reveals Relationship With Ex-NFL Player

Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson is opening up about her relationship with former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

They made headlines earlier this year when they appeared together on the red carpet at the 2023 ACM Awards. In an interview on "The Bobby Bones Show," Wilson revealed that she had been in a relationship with Hodges for over two years.

"He's been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for 2½ years," Wilson said, adding that Hodges is a "good dude."

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," Wilson said. "He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to L.A. Rams and did that.

"But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.'"

Wilson, 31, also praised Hodges, 27, for fitting in with her lifestyle, her friends, and her fellow country stars.

"He's buddies with all my buddies. He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with HARDY or he'll be with Cole Swindell and all of them," she said. "I'm like, 'Can you please stop taking my friends?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson explained where Hodges' nickname "Duck" came from, saying that the stories circulating online "probably ain't right."

"His college football coach was like, 'You're one of the best quarterbacks I've ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck,'" Wilson said. "And so he and the team just kind of started calling him Duck. Turns out [Hodges] was also a duck hunter."