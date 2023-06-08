×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lainey wilson | devlin hodges | relationship

Lainey Wilson Reveals Relationship With Ex-NFL Player

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 12:08 PM EDT

Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson is opening up about her relationship with former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

They made headlines earlier this year when they appeared together on the red carpet at the 2023 ACM Awards. In an interview on "The Bobby Bones Show," Wilson revealed that she had been in a relationship with Hodges for over two years. 

"He's been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for 2½ years," Wilson said, adding that Hodges is a "good dude."

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," Wilson said. "He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to L.A. Rams and did that.

"But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.'"

Wilson, 31, also praised Hodges, 27, for fitting in with her lifestyle, her friends, and her fellow country stars. 

"He's buddies with all my buddies. He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with HARDY or he'll be with Cole Swindell and all of them," she said. "I'm like, 'Can you please stop taking my friends?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson explained where Hodges' nickname "Duck" came from, saying that the stories circulating online "probably ain't right." 

"His college football coach was like, 'You're one of the best quarterbacks I've ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck,'" Wilson said. "And so he and the team just kind of started calling him Duck. Turns out [Hodges] was also a duck hunter."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson is opening up about her relationship with former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges.
lainey wilson, devlin hodges, relationship
300
2023-08-08
Thursday, 08 June 2023 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved