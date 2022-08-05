Lady Gaga Confirms 'Joker' Sequel Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be appearing alongside Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to "Joker."

The original 2019 Warner Bros. film, which starred Phoenix in the titular role, was a box office hit, grossing $1 billion and receiving numerous accolades.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the sequel, which will reportedly be a musical.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Lady Gaga announced her involvement in the project, titled "Joker: Folie à Deux" — which is in reference to the medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals — with a short animated teaser. She simply captioned the video with the name of the film and its release day — October 2024.

Details of Lady Gaga's character are still under wraps but Joker is known for his abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick. It is important to note that this Quinn will exist in a different DC universe to the one that Margot Robbie portrayed in "The Suicide Squad."

Phillips previously produced "A Star Is Born," a 2018 musical romantic drama starring Lady Gaga and "Joker" producer Bradley Cooper. Lady Gaga most recently co-starred in "House of Gucci."

When "Joker" was first made, it was far from a sure thing. In a world dominated by the slick, action-packed Marvel Universe, "Joker" was a dark and gritty story of a villain's descent into madness. It was only budgeted at $60 million but instead clinched a record-breaking opening weekend in October 2019.

"Joker" ultimately ended its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and earned 11 Oscar nominations and won Best Actor (for Phoenix) and Best Score (Hildur Guonadottir).