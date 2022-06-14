×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lady gaga | joker | sequel | musical

Lady Gaga in Talks to Star in 'Joker 2,' Which Will Be a Musical: Report

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY awards on April 3 in Las Vegas. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:39 PM

Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips' sequel to "Joker," which is set to be a musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the outlet noted, Phillips has been working with "Joker" co-writer Scott Silver to complete the script and last week finally revealed on Instagram the title of the new film — "Joker: Folie à deux" — which is in reference to the medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals.

And while very little is known about the plot, other details about the film are slowly emerging. Most notably, that Lady Gaga is in talks to appear in the highly anticipated sequel and, according to Deadline, will be portraying Harley Quinn, the Joker's psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick.

It is important to note that this Quinn will exist in a different DC universe to the one that Margot Robbie portrayed in "The Suicide Squad." It is also said that Phoenix is yet to sign a deal with Warner Bros to reprise his role as Joker but that both sides are in deep talks.

When "Joker" was first made, it was far from a sure thing. In a world dominated by the slick, action-packed Marvel Universe, "Joker" was a dark and gritty story of a villain's descent into madness. It was only budgeted at $60 million but instead clinched a record-breaking opening weekend in October 2019.

"Joker" ultimately ended its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and earned 11 Oscar nominations and won best actor (for Phoenix) and best score (Hildur Guonadottir).

Philips previously produced "A Star Is Born," a 2018 musical romantic drama starring Lady Gaga and "Joker" producer Bradley Cooper. Lady Gaga most recently co-starred in "House of Gucci."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips' sequel to "Joker," which is set to be a musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
lady gaga, joker, sequel, musical
310
2022-39-14
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved