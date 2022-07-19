Reward Offered for Man Mistakenly Released After Allegedly Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker, who was mistakenly released from jail earlier this year.

James Howard Jackson, 19, "should be considered armed and dangerous," the U.S. Marshals said in a statement Monday.

Jackson was one of three people charged with attempted murder and robbery in connection with the shooting of Ryan Fischer and attempted kidnapping of Gaga's three French bulldogs last year. Then, in April this year, Jackson was released due to a "clerical error." The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Major Crime Team has since been on the lookout for him and enlisted the U.S. Marshals for help in apprehending Jackson.

Shortly after his release, Fischer shared a statement urging Jackson to turn himself in.

"While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error," he said.

"I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time," he added.

Fischer was walking Gaga's three bulldogs in a residential area in Hollywood in February 2021 when a car pulled up alongside them and the suspects reportedly demanded he turn over the animals, according to reports.

Fischer was allegedly shot once by Jackson who according to the U.S. Marshals fired a .40-caliber handgun. The suspects then drove off with two of the dogs, Gustavo and Koji, but the third, Asia, escaped and was safely returned home.

Five people were later arrested, including Jackson whose full list of charges includes attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, People reported.