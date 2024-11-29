WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lady gaga | brazil | rio de janeiro | copacabana beach | concert

Lady Gaga to Hold Free Concert on Rio Beach

Friday, 29 November 2024 10:45 AM EST

Pop star Lady Gaga is set to hold a free concert at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach in May 2025, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a show expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans.

The move is part of the Brazilian city's efforts to establish what Mayor Eduardo Paes has called "Celebration May," bringing international superstars to perform for free at events that authorities say provide a boost to the local economy.

Lady Gaga's label Universal Music did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives for the singer also did not immediately respond to a comment request during a U.S. holiday-related closure.

Madonna saw huge success in May with her free Copacabana Beach show, when the "Like a Prayer" and "Vogue" singer attracted an audience of an estimated 1.6 million.

"You can bet it will be her (Lady Gaga), and the concert should take place on May 3," one of the sources said, requesting anonymity as an official announcement is still pending.

A second source confirmed the 38-year-old "Bad Romance" and "Poker Face" singer would hold the concert, adding that Irish rock band U2 had also been considered.

Paes said earlier this week he had a preliminary deal to bring an international pop star for a Copacabana concert, but did not reveal who the artist was. A final agreement is expected in the coming weeks.

For Madonna's concert, the local government relied on sponsors' money but also used public funds, saying at the time that the estimated 300 million real ($49.97 million) return far exceeded its 10 million real investment.

The prospect of yet another "mega show" in Rio has excited fans and the tourism industry.

"The mayor had already said his goal was to bring big shows to Rio. Madonna was an absolute success. Lady Gaga will also be a hit and the tourism market will respond very well to it," Rio hotel union head Alfredo Lopes said.

Past free concerts at Copacabana have also included the Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart and Lenny Kravitz.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


