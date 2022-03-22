Kylie Jenner Changes Baby's Name From Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced that they have changed their newborn baby's name.

The cosmetic mogul recently revealed on social media that she had given birth early in February to a son whose name was Wolf Webster. But on Monday, she announced via an Instagram story that this was no longer the case.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote, according to CNN. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Storm, have not revealed their son's new name yet.

Last year, Jenner took a break from social media following backlash over the Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed during a crowd surge that took place during Scott's performance at the festival in Texas in November.

Scott was slammed for continuing his performance despite people screaming for help while surrounded by paramedics and ambulances. He issued a statement after the show saying he was "absolutely devastated" by what transpired at the event, according to Page Six.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he added.

Jenner also spoke out about the event at the time.

"I want to make it clear that we weren’t aware of the fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she said in a statement, according to Page Six.

Earlier this month, Scott revealed that he had been reflecting and grieving and by doing so formulated a campaign, Project HEAL, which is a multitier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts.

"Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect, and do my part to heal my community," Scott wrote in an Instagram post. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Scott said the project was created in order for him and his team to "take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be."

"I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," Scott said. "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change, and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on."