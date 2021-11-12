Hollywood Mocks Kyle Rittenhouse After Tearful Display on Stand

Hollywood is not holding back the punches after video emerged showing Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court.

The 18-year-old broke down in tears on Wednesday as he testified in his Wisconsin trial that he fatally shot two men during chaotic racial justice protests to protect himself after being attacked in August 2020. His loss of composure prompted the judge to call for a break and while it garnered sympathy from some, many prominent stars dismissed Rittenhouse's tears on social media.

"Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End," tweeted actress Rosanna Arquette.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was another critic who wondered "what tears?" Rittenhouse was shedding.

"I didn’t see one," he continued in a tweet. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

Several other stars from Tinseltown were also vocal about the emotional display.

"Time for America to redefine what it means to be a 'promising young man,'" wrote "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi in a tweet.

Actor George Takei meanwhile took aim at Kenosha County Circut Judge Bruce Schroeder.

"If you want to see how justice often leans hard toward privilege, watch the judge in the Rittenhouse case. A deplorable example, indeed," he tweeted.

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, according to Fox News. He faces up to life in prison.

