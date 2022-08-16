Kristin Chenoweth Shows Her Naughty Side on 'Family Feud'

Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth showed her naughty side when she shocked "Celebrity Family Feud" host Steve Harvey and viewers with a cheeky answer to a question during Sunday's episode of the show.

Chenoweth did not skip a beat when answering the question, "We asked 100 women: After the lips, what's your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

Chenoweth quickly buzzed in and answered: "Rhymes with 'heinous,'" according to the New York Post, which noted that the answer was bleeped out.

Harvey was visibly stunned at her answer and had to turn away to collect his thoughts before moving on. Chenoweth's opponent, actress Kathy Najimy, however, burst into laughter.

"I'm sorry. I'm a good Christian girl. Forgive me!" said Chenoweth. "I'm sorry," she mouthed to the rest of the players.

Later in the round, Harvey circled back to Chenoweth's gaffe, teasing her for her answer to the question.

"Nicest woman I've ever met," he said, alluding to how he had introduced the Oklahoma native earlier during the show. "Oh, my God, I can just tell you're a wonderful person … Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks!"

Chenoweth was competing in order to raise money for the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund, which is dedicated to nurturing students in the arts, and was able to raise $25,000 for the cause. Viewers meanwhile, rushed to social media to comment on the episode.

"We havent even gone 5 minutes and we got the bleep button. Good Christian Girl. Bruh." one Twitter user joked.

"The game just started and it's already getting dirty #CelebrityFamilyFeud," another Twitter user wrote.

"You know it is going to be a good episode when they bleep the first answer!" a third viewer wrote.

"I had to turn it off," another viewer noted. "Not Family friendly tonight at all. Questions not for a family to watch."