Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence on Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout

Kristin Cabot, a former human resources executive who was involved in the viral Coldplay "kiss cam" incident in July, shared new details about that night and its aftermath in her first on-camera interview.

Speaking on "The Oprah Podcast," Cabot said she and her estranged husband had already separated weeks earlier.

She told Oprah Winfrey they "had decided to separate and were living apart and planning for a divorce" four to six weeks before the event.

According to Cabot, Andy Byron, then CEO of Astronomer and her colleague, had also said he and his wife were living apart and planning to divorce, a process he described as "many years in the making."

The incident took place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, where Cabot and Byron appeared on a kiss cam while embracing. Their reaction — Cabot covering her face and Byron ducking — prompted Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin to tell the crowd the pair might be "very shy" or "having an affair."

Cabot said she did not hear the remark at the time. Her focus, she said, was on the presence of her estranged husband at the same concert.

She learned he was there when her daughter sent her a message as she was entering the venue.

"And in my mind, I thought, 'Well, is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy?'" Cabot said. "But then I was like, I'm in Gillette Stadium. There's 55,000 people here. I'm probably not going to run into him."

Cabot said her husband was aware of her working relationship with Byron.

"He knows how closely Andy and I worked together. He knows we (socialized), got lunches and got drinks. It was fine," she said.

When Winfrey said, "So he knew that there was a relationship there," Cabot responded. "Yes. He knows the nature of my work."

When the camera focused on them, Cabot said she experienced "a moment of total horror."

"My immediate thought was, 'Oh, my God, my husband's in the building,'" she said, adding that her concern centered on avoiding embarrassment.

"And the last thing I wanted to do was embarrass him," she said. "And that was my first thought when I saw myself in that in that moment."

She also said the concert marked the first time she and Byron had shown any physical affection.

The fallout from the incident extended beyond the event. Byron soon resigned from Astronomer, and Cabot later stepped down as well. She filed for divorce from her husband in August.

In a December interview with The New York Times, Cabot said, "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," adding, "And it's not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay."

Cabot also said she received death threats after the incident, stating that her children "were afraid that I was going to die and they were going to die."

Cabot said the fallout has taken a personal toll, leaving her "embarrassed and so horrified," shunned by friends and colleagues, and living with the effects of the controversy "every day."