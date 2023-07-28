×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristenbell | airport | family | stranded

Kristen Bell 'Stranded' at Boston Airport for 9 Hours

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 11:52 AM EDT

Actor Kristen Bell said she and her family were "stranded" for nine hours at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday night due to flight delays and, unable to find lodging, camped out in the terminal — until they were asked to leave.

"Stranded at Boston Airport... 9 hours of delays," Bell wrote on a photo to her Instagram stories showing husband, Dax Shepard, and their daughters, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, sitting at a gate. 

The series of stories was captured by People.

At first, the group entertained itself by playing Uno on the floor. But as the delay continued and it became clear that an unplanned overnight stay was unavoidable, the family looked for nearby lodging options. However, as Bell wrote, "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles..."

The group eventually decided to set up camp in the terminal, creating makeshift beds across the seating area. 

"We made quite a home for ourselves here," Bell joked on a selfie showing her makeup-free and with a toothbrush in her mouth. 

The family was then forced to leave the airport floor.

"We wanted to stay but we were kicked out," Bell wrote.

On his own Instagram video, Shepard disclosed that they ended spent $600 on the DIY beds and sleeping supplies.

"After 7 hours of delays, the flight was kicked to the next day all together. ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area," he wrote on the video.

Eventually, a friend of a friend who lived nearby came to their rescue with lodging for the family by offering a makeshift setup in an attic. 

At about 1 a.m., the family finally reached the impromptu beds. Bell expressed her gratitude to their hosts, John and Krista, for providing them with shelter. The family even found time to go on a hike with them the next morning.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Kristen Bell said she and her family were "stranded" for nine hours at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday night due to flight delays and, unable to find lodging, camped out in the terminal — until they were asked to leave.
kristenbell, airport, family, stranded
306
2023-52-28
Friday, 28 July 2023 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved