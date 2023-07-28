Kristen Bell 'Stranded' at Boston Airport for 9 Hours

Actor Kristen Bell said she and her family were "stranded" for nine hours at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday night due to flight delays and, unable to find lodging, camped out in the terminal — until they were asked to leave.

"Stranded at Boston Airport... 9 hours of delays," Bell wrote on a photo to her Instagram stories showing husband, Dax Shepard, and their daughters, Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, sitting at a gate.

The series of stories was captured by People.

At first, the group entertained itself by playing Uno on the floor. But as the delay continued and it became clear that an unplanned overnight stay was unavoidable, the family looked for nearby lodging options. However, as Bell wrote, "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles..."

The group eventually decided to set up camp in the terminal, creating makeshift beds across the seating area.

"We made quite a home for ourselves here," Bell joked on a selfie showing her makeup-free and with a toothbrush in her mouth.

The family was then forced to leave the airport floor.

"We wanted to stay but we were kicked out," Bell wrote.

On his own Instagram video, Shepard disclosed that they ended spent $600 on the DIY beds and sleeping supplies.

"After 7 hours of delays, the flight was kicked to the next day all together. ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area," he wrote on the video.

Eventually, a friend of a friend who lived nearby came to their rescue with lodging for the family by offering a makeshift setup in an attic.

At about 1 a.m., the family finally reached the impromptu beds. Bell expressed her gratitude to their hosts, John and Krista, for providing them with shelter. The family even found time to go on a hike with them the next morning.