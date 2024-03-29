×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristen stewart | marvel | movie

Kristen Stewart: Likely Will Never Do a Marvel Movie

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 01:51 PM EDT

Actor Kristen Stewart said she's not keen on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Despite her experience in Hollywood blockbusters like the "Twilight" series and "Snow White and the Huntsman," she said on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast that significant changes to the studio system would be necessary for her to consider a Marvel project.

She also would consider a role if Greta Gerwig was the director, according to Variety.

"I will likely never do a Marvel movie … it sounds like a [expletive] nightmare, actually," Stewart said, adding that she does like making "big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them."

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch suggested that Stewart could have potentially portrayed a version of Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane Watson. Stewart responded by saying, "The system would have to change" for her to commit to a Marvel movie.

"You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn't happen," Stewart said. "And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that's what I'm saying.

"How could I tell you no when maybe one day … if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it."

Stewart has primarily focused on indie films over the past decade, receiving praise for many of her performances. Her latest project, the A24 crime thriller "Love Lies Bleeding," is currently screening in theaters across the country. 

Earlier this year, Stewart appeared at the Berlin Film Festival to promote the film while calling for conversations about films featuring queer and female stories to no longer focus on just that aspect of their identity.

"We can't keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone," she said.

"The era of queer films being so pointedly 'only' — that is done."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Kristen Stewart said she's not keen on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 
kristen stewart, marvel, movie
362
2024-51-29
Friday, 29 March 2024 01:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved