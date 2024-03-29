Kristen Stewart: Likely Will Never Do a Marvel Movie

Actor Kristen Stewart said she's not keen on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite her experience in Hollywood blockbusters like the "Twilight" series and "Snow White and the Huntsman," she said on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast that significant changes to the studio system would be necessary for her to consider a Marvel project.

She also would consider a role if Greta Gerwig was the director, according to Variety.

"I will likely never do a Marvel movie … it sounds like a [expletive] nightmare, actually," Stewart said, adding that she does like making "big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them."

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch suggested that Stewart could have potentially portrayed a version of Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane Watson. Stewart responded by saying, "The system would have to change" for her to commit to a Marvel movie.

"You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn't happen," Stewart said. "And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that's what I'm saying.

"How could I tell you no when maybe one day … if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it."

Stewart has primarily focused on indie films over the past decade, receiving praise for many of her performances. Her latest project, the A24 crime thriller "Love Lies Bleeding," is currently screening in theaters across the country.

Earlier this year, Stewart appeared at the Berlin Film Festival to promote the film while calling for conversations about films featuring queer and female stories to no longer focus on just that aspect of their identity.

"We can't keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone," she said.

"The era of queer films being so pointedly 'only' — that is done."