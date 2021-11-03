Kristen Stewart Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The actress, who plays Princess Diana in "Spencer," shared the news during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" Tuesday.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told Howard Stern, according to USA Today. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart also spoke about their wedding plans, explaining that she wanted to keep things low-key.

"I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come and … I want it to be pretty chill," she said. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles like we're just gonna stand, do vows," she said, and "party after."

Stewart's "chill" approach applies to attire as well, with the actor explaining that she wanted to ditch the traditional wedding dress for "the best pair of Levi's ever, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it."

"I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in a faux tuxedo T-shirt," Stewart said of Meyer.

Around a year ago, Stewart told Stern she couldn't wait to propose to Meyer, who she was linked to in August 2019, explaining that "good things happen fast," according to Rolling Stone. The pair met eight years ago on a movie set but only reconnected again about three years ago at a mutual friend's birthday party.

"The day that I met her, all bets were off," Stewart said, via Harper's Bazaar. "The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late, we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so f---ing in love with you.' Done."