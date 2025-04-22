Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer Get Married

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot.

The "Twilight" star and the screenwriter exchanged vows in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home on April 20, as reported by TMZ, which shared exclusive photos from the event.

According to the outlet, the couple secured their marriage license earlier in the week before exchanging vows in front of family and friends.

This news comes more than three years after Stewart publicly confirmed her engagement to Meyer.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well," Stewart said on a November 2021 episode of The Howard Stern Show, according to E! News. "And we're marrying. It's happening."

At the reception, Stewart told Howard Stern, the food had to be "on point" and that she wanted to play the "hits" during the celebration. She also expressed a desire for Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony, to which he enthusiastically agreed at the time.

Stewart said she just wanted to spend the day with her loved ones.

"I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in LA so everyone can come," she said on the SiriusXM show. "And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and [expletive] party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to, like, get together and say, like, 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

As Stewart revealed to Stern in 2019, she and Meyer first met "years ago" while working on a film, but they didn't reconnect until a friend's birthday party six years later. Romance rumors began swirling in August 2019, and by September, Stewart shared with Stern that she couldn't wait to get engaged.