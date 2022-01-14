Actress Kristen Bell Slammed For Taking Photos With Police

Kristen Bell is facing backlash over photos that have emerged of her posing with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officers.

The actress recently visited the Lancaster Sheriff’s station, where she snapped several photos with the officers, InsideTheMagic.net reported on Wednesday.

The pictures were shared by the sheriff’s department on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Today, we had the absolute pleasure of meeting @kristenanniebell, who was hands down, the kindest human ever. There truly never is a dull moment at Lancaster! #LASD #AV411 #myherowearsabadge."

At issue is that Bell has publicly backed the Black Lives Matter movement and many see her support of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as a contradiction as it has been "accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts" as well as racist behavior, according to attorneys for the county, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Many took to social media to air their disappointment in Bell.

"Wow this sucks so much @KristenBell. Taking pictures with deputy gang members," tweeted People's City Council - Los Angeles.

"landlord celebrities will post about juneteenth but at the end of the day their allies are the cops that protect their property at the expense of human life," a Twitter user wrote.

"Hey @KristenBell did you tweet #blacklivesmatter cuz this ain't it," another tweeted.

Others came out in support of Bell and the sheriff's department.

"#KristenBell is awesome. Who says she or anyone else can’t support #BlackLivesMatter AND the police. You people are ignorant. God Bless you Kristen," a Twitter user wrote.

"I deleted the Twitter app sometime ago, but had to reinstall it to say, "I support you, #kristenbell!" You are a genuinely nice person who cares about ALL people. Don't listen to the easily offended. Keep being you!" another wrote.

"Lol look at all these racist Wokapone Crime Family thugs attacking @KristenBell for taking a picture with people who put their lives on the line every day to protect their entitled racist behinds," a third supporter added.

Bell has not publicly addressed the outcry.