×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristen bell | police | photos | blm

Actress Kristen Bell Slammed For Taking Photos With Police

Actress Kristen Bell Slammed For Taking Photos With Police
Kristen Bell. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Friday, 14 January 2022 11:58 AM

Kristen Bell is facing backlash over photos that have emerged of her posing with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officers.

The actress recently visited the Lancaster Sheriff’s station, where she snapped several photos with the officers, InsideTheMagic.net reported on Wednesday. 

The pictures were shared by the sheriff’s department on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Today, we had the absolute pleasure of meeting @kristenanniebell, who was hands down, the kindest human ever. There truly never is a dull moment at Lancaster! #LASD #AV411 #myherowearsabadge."

At issue is that Bell has publicly backed the Black Lives Matter movement and many see her support of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as a contradiction as it has been "accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts" as well as racist behavior, according to attorneys for the county, the Los Angeles Times noted.

Many took to social media to air their disappointment in Bell.

"Wow this sucks so much @KristenBell. Taking pictures with deputy gang members," tweeted People's City Council - Los Angeles.

"landlord celebrities will post about juneteenth but at the end of the day their allies are the cops that protect their property at the expense of human life," a Twitter user wrote.

"Hey @KristenBell did you tweet #blacklivesmatter cuz this ain't it," another tweeted.

Others came out in support of Bell and the sheriff's department.

"#KristenBell is awesome. Who says she or anyone else can’t support #BlackLivesMatter AND the police. You people are ignorant. God Bless you Kristen," a Twitter user wrote.

"I deleted the Twitter app sometime ago, but had to reinstall it to say, "I support you, #kristenbell!" You are a genuinely nice person who cares about ALL people. Don't listen to the easily offended. Keep being you!" another wrote.

"Lol look at all these racist Wokapone Crime Family thugs attacking @KristenBell for taking a picture with people who put their lives on the line every day to protect their entitled racist behinds," a third supporter added

Bell has not publicly addressed the outcry.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kristen Bell is facing backlash over photos that have emerged of her posing with Los Angeles County Sheriff's officers.
kristen bell, police, photos, blm
349
2022-58-14
Friday, 14 January 2022 11:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved