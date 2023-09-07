×
Tags: kourtney kardashian | travis barker | pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian Undergoes 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

By    |   Thursday, 07 September 2023 11:16 AM EDT

Media personality and socialite Kourtney Kardashian said she underwent "urgent fetal surgery."

Speculation over a pregnancy complication emerged last week when her husband Travis Barker, drummer for rock band Blink-182, rushed home from Europe, where the band was touring, to tend to an "urgent family matter." 

Kardashian, 44, has since confirmed the fears in an Instagram post.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she captioned a black and white photo of Barker holding her hand from a hospital bed." I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian said that her previous three pregnancies had been "really easy" and admitted she was not "prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

The health update comes after Blink-182 announced Friday that it was postponing European tour dates after Barker had to rush home.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band said in a statement. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Barker also posted an update on social media.

The drummer also shared an update about the situation, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 07 September 2023 11:16 AM
