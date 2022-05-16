Reports: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Legally Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally married, according to multiple reports.

The couple exchanged vows in a surprise courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, TMZ reported. Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, appeared to confirm the news when she went live on Instagram to give fans their first look at the newlyweds, who were still dressed in their traditional wedding outfits.

Alabama Barker said Barker and Kardashian looked "happy" and were kissing as Barker carried his bride through the door of their house, Page Six noted.

Photos published by the outlet show the couple dressed in their traditional wedding outfits at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa Street, where Kardashian's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, could be seen standing by their sides. According to reports, they then drove off in a classic black lowrider convertible with a sign strapped to the grill that read "Just Married."

Barker and Kardashian are planning a bigger wedding celebration in Italy at a later date, TMZ stated.

News of their wedding comes just over a month after they stunned fans with a "surprise wedding" in Las Vegas. According to initial reports, they exchanged vows at the One Love Wedding Chapel shortly after attending the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas in April.

Kardashian and Barker were still wearing the same clothes they had worn to the event and insisted on an Elvis impersonator to oversee proceedings, reports stated. Although the ceremony was real, no marriage license was in place, meaning they were not legally married. Kardashian later confirmed this on social media.

"Found these in my camera roll," she captioned a series of photos from the ceremony posted on Instagram. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."