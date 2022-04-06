Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Kind of Got Married in Las Vegas

Rumors have been swirling that Kourtney Kardashian secretly married her fiancé Travis Barker in a surprise Las Vegas wedding and while the ceremony did take place, reports now state that the pair are not legally married because a marriage license was not in place.

Kardashian has confirmed this on social media.

"Found these in my camera roll.," she captioned a series of photos from the ceremony posted on Instagram. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

According to initial reports, the couple exchanged vows in the early hours of Monday morning at the One Love Wedding Chapel shortly after attending the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas. Page Six noted that Kardashian and Barker were still wearing the same clothes they had worn to the event and insisted on an Elvis to oversee proceedings. Chapel owner Party Frierson confirmed the news, saying he received a call from someone representing the couple wanting to ensure that the venue was open.

"We have a celebrity coming in from the awards [show] and want to make sure you’re open," he recalled the unnamed person saying to him. "We looked at your reviews. You’re a five-star chapel, so we know it’s nice – but can you get us Elvis?"

Frierson said it was late but he pulled a few strings and was able to find an Elvis impersonator. Kardashian and Barker arrived with four other people, who recorded the ceremony, Frierson said.

"After they got married, they walked out onto the driveway, tossed the bouquet and sped off," he said, adding that his chapel has since been visited by fans wanting to take photos of the establishment and see the floral arrangement left behind by the couple.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, California, on Oct. 17. Kardashian shared the news on Instagram by posting photos of herself and Barker embracing on the beach at sunset. In the photo they are standing in the middle of a giant heart made of red roses.

"Forever @travisbarker," Kardashian captioned the images

According to sources, Kardashian was completely taken by surprise by the proposal.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," one insider told E! News. "It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

Rumors that Kardashian and Barker were dating first emerged in December 2020 but the pair only confirmed their relationship in February 2021 on Instagram.