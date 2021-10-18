Kourtney Kardashian Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Blink 182's drummer, Travis Barker.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star revealed the news Sunday on Instagram by posting photos of herself and Barker embracing on the beach at sunset. In the photo they are standing in the middle of a giant heart made of red roses.

"Forever @travisbarker," Kourtney captioned the images. Her sister, Kim Kardashian appeared to confirm the news by commenting with diamond ring emojis. She also tweeted a video of the pair. In the footage, Kourtney is wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

"kRAVIS FOREVER," she wrote in the tweet.

According to sources, Kourtney was completely taken by surprise.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," one insider told E! News. "It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

Rumors that Kourtney and Travis were dating first emerged in December last year but the pair only confirmed their relationship in February on Instagram.

They have since been spotted in public dozens of times together and in August sources close to the couple revealed that Kourtney had helped Barker to overcome his debilitating fear of flying, which he developed after a plane crash that took the lives of the musician's security guard Charles "Che" Still, his assistant Chris Baker, as well as pilot Sarah Lemmon and co-pilot James Bland. Barker was admitted into the hospital with burns covering more than 65% of his body.

"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source told E! News, regarding Barker's return to the air. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."

A second source offered similar observations.

"His [Barker] life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything," the insider said. "She's [Kourtney] helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for a while and he felt like finally the time was right."