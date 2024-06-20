Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son's 'Super Rare' Lung Condition

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing details about the emergency fetal surgery she underwent last year.

The reality TV personality and husband Travis Barker welcomed Rocky Thirteen Barker seven months ago, but it was a tough road leading up to their son's birth.

The couple have been vague about what led to the emergency surgery but Kardashian finally opened up about the ordeal, saying on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" that Rocky had fluid on his lungs.

"We had a terrifying scare," she said, according to E! News. "It's super rare — the condition that he had — but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it. Thank you, God, for a successful surgery. I'm honestly just so grateful, I have no words."

The operation was a success but it did not stop Kardashian from being "filled with fear," wondering if the symptoms would return.

"The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back," the 45-year-old explained. "Then I watched this documentary called 'Heal' that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health."

The documentary made an impact on Kardashian, who was inspired to stay positive and hope for the best.

"I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers," she continued. "After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after."

Barker, however, remained concerned until Rocky's birth. Heading to the hospital, he told his wife, "I don't want him to come out early. I want to make sure his lungs are perfect —everything's perfect."

Rocky was born in good health on Nov. 1.

"It's everything I've ever dreamed of," Kardashian said. "Everything we've been through to get to this moment, it just feels so surreal."

She added, "I'm so happy in my blissful baby bubble and the love with Rocky."

Kardashian first revealed that she had experienced pregnancy complications in September via an Instagram post. Her first three pregnancies had been "really easy," so she was not "prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she added. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."