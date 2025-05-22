Kourtney Kardashian: Sending Kids to School 'So Dated'

Socialite and media personality Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out about the school system, which she said is "so dated."

Appearing as a guest on sister Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, Kourtney Kardashian made her remarks while discussing her least favorite memory involving the two of them.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, reflected on a time when Khloé Kardashian and their sister Kim Kardashian would often "gang up on" her, explaining why she wasn't a fan of that "era." She shared that becoming a mom of four made her more sensitive, and starting therapy encouraged her to question the family dynamics and challenge the status quo.

She said that pushing back against norms also influenced other parts of her life, including motherhood.

"I feel like I love to just go against the grain. I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is," she said. "It's not [just] about our family. Like, let's say the school system. I'll think, 'Why do kids [expletive] go to school, really? So dated."

Khloé Kardashian agreed.

"Oh, I'm such a homeschool person. So, don't even get me going," she said.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason Dash, 15, Penelope Scotland, 12, and Reign Aston, 10 — as well as a 1-year-old son, Rocky Barker, with her husband, Travis Barker. The couple had a scare when their son had to go for emergency fetal surgery after it was discovered he had fluid in his lungs, according to E! News.

During her conversation with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian said her kids often send her videos dissecting the school system.

"So then I'll start thinking ... and then like my kids will start sending me videos why do kids to school," she said. "It will be like really successful people and they'll be like my kids never go to school and they're never going to. And I'm like, what's the goal here? You want to do homeschool? OK, let's do it."