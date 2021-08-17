Korn Singer Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to reshuffle its upcoming tour dates to allow the singer time to quarantine and recover.

Korn initially announced that a band member had contracted the virus on Aug. 14, ahead of its Summer Tour 2021 show in Scranton, Penn., which had to be postponed. On Monday the band revealed that it was Davis who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute," the band wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done."

Korn assured fans that Davis' "spirits are high" while he rests and recovers.

"We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again," the band added. "We thank you all for your love and support!"

This is the second blow Korn has received in a matter of weeks. In June the band’s bassist, Reginald Fieldy Arviz, announced he was taking a hiatus to "heal" himself after falling back into his old "bad habits."

Taking to Instagram, the musician revealed that there had been tension with the people around him caused by personal issues he had been dealing with for the past six years.

"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time," he explained. "Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place."

Arviz went on to thank fans for their patience, and understanding, and his band members Davis, James "Munky" Shaffer, Ray Luzier, and Brian "Head" Welch for their support.

"I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle," he concluded.

