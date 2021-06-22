Korn Rocker Taking Hiatus to Work on 'Bad Habits'

Korn's bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arviz is taking a break from the rock band to "heal" himself after falling back into his old "bad habits."

The 51-year-old musician admitted in an Instagram post that he had been dealing with personal issues for the past six years, and they had caused tension with the people around him.

"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time," he explained. "Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place."

Arviz went on to thank fans for their support, patience, and understanding "as we all have something that we deal with."

He also thanked band members Jonathan Davis, James "Munky" Shaffer, Ray Luzier, and Brian "Head" Welch.

"I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle," he concluded.

In 2009, Arviz released a memoir, "Got The Life: My Journey of Addiction, Faith, Recovery, and Korn," in which he opened up about past drug and alcohol abuse. In an interview with NewReleaseToday that same year, he recalled drinking heavily by age 14. He then began experimenting with drugs.

"When I got into drugs and alcohol, I partied pretty hard. It reached the point where I was totally out of control," Arviz told the outlet. "In my book, I wrote about the times I went to jail. Looking back now, I realized I should have been in jail most of my life. I just never got caught. Every time I was out getting drunk, I was either stealing or getting into violent fights. There were so many times when I thought this whole book should have been about how I spent my time in jail as a result of just how hard I partied."

Arviz's turning point came after his father passed away and he found God.

"When I got home from the funeral, I stopped drinking alcohol. Then I just remember sitting there, thinking, 'He can also take away my desire to get high,'" the bassist said. "So the next morning, I was in my bathroom taking a bong rip when I looked in the mirror and said: “I’m going to die of cancer because I love this. I’m not giving this up!” I felt like I didn’t have a choice because as soon as I said that—the desire just went away!"

Through prayer, Arviz said he was able to quit all the drugs he was on, including Xanax, which he had been taking as a sleeping aid.

"I finally went to God in prayer and said: “'ook, if you don’t want me to sleep, I’m not going to sleep. I’m giving this drug to you' —and I just gave it up. That was the last of it right there," he said.

