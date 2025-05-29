Kool & The Gang Member Dies in Car Crash

Kool & the Gang member Michael Sumler died Sunday in a car accident at age 71, the Grammy-winning R&B band said Thursday.

"We're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler," the band told the New York Post in a statement. "Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2004-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night."

Sumler initially joined the band as a stylist, but he soon took on a more prominent role by contributing background vocals and performing onstage.

"He also hyped the crowd with his energy and dance moves at the top of the show. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events," the band continued. "Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace."

Famously known as "Chicago Mike," Sumler died in a car accident in Cobb County, Georgia. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, he was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 33-year-old driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

"This Memorial Day weekend, the world lost a music legend," Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said in a tribute. "The City of Mableton City Council and I join his friends, family and fans in mourning his loss."

Sumler was introduced to the band through a member of its security team.

"So I started off doing moves on the stage, and so that was the opening for the band. And then they said, ‘Well we need you a little more,'" he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "So I started coming on doing background singing and just working the whole show… just creating even more moves for the band."

The band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. Nine years later, it earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Over the years, it also collected two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards.