Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out of Knicks Game After Vomiting

Comedian Tracy Morgan fell ill and had to be wheeled off the court at a Knicks versus Heat game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, which resulted in the game being halted for 10 minutes, according to reports.

Morgan was sitting courtside for the NBA game when he vomited during the third quarter of the game, with the announcer saying the stoppage was to clean up after a fan "lost the contents of their stomach courtside," the Independent reported.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows the "30 Rock" star being taken away in a wheelchair as he held a towel over his face.

"We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside," a Madison Square Garden representative told People.

The Knicks won the game over the Heat 116-95 after play restarted.

After the game, several prominent names came forth with well wishes for Morgan.

"First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan," Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the win. "Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety."

"Sending good thoughts to Tracy Morgan," Ben Stiller wrote on social media, while NFL star Robert Griffin III said: "Prayers up for Tracy Morgan," according to the Independent.

"Pray for Tracy Morgan! He had to be wheel-chaired out of Madison Square Garden tonight after throwing up while sitting court-side at the Knicks game ... hope he's ok," added DJ Kam Bennett.

Morgan later took to social media to said he had food poisoning and is "doing ok" now.

"Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!" Morgan added in his post. "More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I'll have to break it out again in the playoffs."