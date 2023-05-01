×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kiss | paul stanley | gender | reassignment

Paul Stanley: Youth Gender Reassignment 'Dangerous Fad'

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 10:43 AM EDT

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley weighed in on the debate on gender-affirming care.

Taking to social media, the 71-year-old rock n' roll icon said parents are confusing their children about sexuality and gender identity.

"There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it," Stanley wrote in his statement shared on Twitter. 

Stanley added that while "there ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice," he criticized "turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative." 

Stanley cautioned that "believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brother's, we should lead them steps further down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing."

"With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the 'fun' of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad," he added. 

The response to Stanley's post was divided. While some applauded him, others called him out, including Keith Olbermann and The Offspring guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman.

"It's not a 'game,' you a**hole," Olbermann tweeted in response to Stanley's post. "What you do is a GAME. What they face — internally and now externally due to stupid panicky fascists like you, externally — is an excruciating ordeal."

Wrote Wasserman: "This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career. As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kiss frontman Paul Stanley weighed in on the debate on gender-affirming care. 
kiss, paul stanley, gender, reassignment
329
2023-43-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved